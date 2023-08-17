Open Menu

Malaysia's Migration Rate Decreases To 0.5 Pct In 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Malaysia's migration rate decreases to 0.5 pct in 2022

The migration rate in Malaysia decreased to 0.5 percent in 2022 as compared to 1.5 percent in 2020, official data showed Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The migration rate in Malaysia decreased to 0.5 percent in 2022 as compared to 1.5 percent in 2020, official data showed Thursday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the implementation of the movement control order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic until the first half of 2021 has influenced the decline in migration rate.

According to the DOSM, the number of migrants in Malaysia declined to 158,800 people in 2022 from 484,100 people in 2020. Meanwhile, intra-state migration composition increased to 62.

3 percent in 2022 as compared to 58.4 percent in 2020.

On the contrary, inter-state migration fell to 30.3 percent in 2022 from 31.2 percent in 2020, while international migration slipped to 7.4 percent from 10.4 percent.

"Following family remained as the main reason for internal migration in 2022 at 47.3 percent (2020: 45.3 percent). This was followed by reasons for environment (19.3 percent), career (18.3 percent), marriage and divorce (5.7 percent), education (5.4 percent) and others (3.9 percent)," said the DOSM.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Marriage Divorce Malaysia 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for m ..

GB govt striving to phase out use of plastic for many years: CS GB

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

9 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

9 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

9 minutes ago
 PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

9 minutes ago
 Cuba reiterates its zero tolerance for human traff ..

Cuba reiterates its zero tolerance for human trafficking

2 minutes ago
U.S. Texas to impose fee on electric vehicles

U.S. Texas to impose fee on electric vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkey despite Russia ..

Ship from Ukraine port nears Turkey despite Russian blockade

2 minutes ago
 Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 110

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires up to 110

30 seconds ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

31 seconds ago
 Mayor Sukkur stresses efficient & transparent serv ..

Mayor Sukkur stresses efficient & transparent services to public

37 seconds ago
 16 held in action against profiteers, encroachment ..

16 held in action against profiteers, encroachments

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business