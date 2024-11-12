Malaysia's Natural Rubber Production Up 36.4 Pct In Q3
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 09:48 PM
Malaysia's natural rubber production increased by 36.4 percent to 104,797 tons in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 76,814 tons in the second quarter, official data showed Tuesday
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Malaysia's natural rubber production increased by 36.4 percent to 104,797 tons in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 76,814 tons in the second quarter, official data showed Tuesday.
The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the annual performance of Malaysia's natural rubber production in the third quarter recorded an increase of 13.2 percent as compared to 92,599 tons a year ago.
As for September, the country's natural rubber production decreased by 13.9 percent to 30,929 tons in September as compared to 35,908 tons in August.
Exports of Malaysia's natural rubber also declined by 30.6 percent month-on-month to 39,915 tons in September.
China remained the main destination for the natural rubber exports, accounting for 32.1 percent of the total exports in September.
It was followed by the United Arab Emirates (15.6 percent), Germany (11.7 percent), the United States (6.6 percent) and Portugal (5.3 percent).
The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tyre, tube and rubber thread.
Recent Stories
AJK TEVTA Chairman visits GoForeign language Academy
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant
Jinnah House attack: ATC dismisses bail applications of 8 accused as withdrawn
CM Bugti felicitates boxer for winning international contest
Mayor Karachi expresses support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 ..
Mukhtar appreciates UK's health sector support
Police impound vehicles, arrest persons for using police lights in private cars
Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city
Inspector Moroccan Air Force calls on Naval Chief
PM, Danish counterpart agree on enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change
Muslim World League lauds Riyadh Summit’s stand on Palestinian cause
More Stories From Business
-
CDWP approves seven projects worth Rs559.766 bln3 minutes ago
-
ECC approves Rs. 16.995 billion for Technical Supplementary Grant14 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister meets French Ambassador to update on macroeconomic situation1 hour ago
-
CDWP goes paperless; Planning minister terms it ‘positive development’ towards modernization2 hours ago
-
Women have vital role in economy: Qurratul Ain2 hours ago
-
FTO appoints LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad as Advisor3 hours ago
-
Pakistanis turning to harvest opportunities in homeland: FCCI President3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Finland seek stronger trade ties, explore new sectors3 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 423 points5 hours ago
-
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets5 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.7,000 to Rs.270,500 per tola6 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago