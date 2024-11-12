Malaysia's natural rubber production increased by 36.4 percent to 104,797 tons in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 76,814 tons in the second quarter, official data showed Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Malaysia's natural rubber production increased by 36.4 percent to 104,797 tons in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to 76,814 tons in the second quarter, official data showed Tuesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the annual performance of Malaysia's natural rubber production in the third quarter recorded an increase of 13.2 percent as compared to 92,599 tons a year ago.

As for September, the country's natural rubber production decreased by 13.9 percent to 30,929 tons in September as compared to 35,908 tons in August.

Exports of Malaysia's natural rubber also declined by 30.6 percent month-on-month to 39,915 tons in September.

China remained the main destination for the natural rubber exports, accounting for 32.1 percent of the total exports in September.

It was followed by the United Arab Emirates (15.6 percent), Germany (11.7 percent), the United States (6.6 percent) and Portugal (5.3 percent).

The export performance was contributed by natural rubber-based products such as gloves, tyre, tube and rubber thread.