UrduPoint.com

Malaysia's Near-term Economy Continues To Face Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:37 PM

Malaysia's near-term economy continues to face challenges

Malaysia's near-term economy continues to face challenges as the leading index which acts as an indicator of the future movement of the overall economy eased to 0.5 percent in June, from 6.9 percent in May, official data showed Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Malaysia's near-term economy continues to face challenges as the leading index which acts as an indicator of the future movement of the overall economy eased to 0.5 percent in June, from 6.9 percent in May, official data showed Wednesday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement, the growth of the leading index in June was mainly contributed by real imports of other basic precious and other non-ferrous metals driven by the import of copper-based metals.

However, the leading index declined 2.8 percent month-on-month, reflected by the reduction in all of the leading index components, mainly the number of housing units approved.

"The leading index indicates that Malaysia's near-term economic prospect continues to face challenges.

This is in line with the forecasts by international and national agencies that expect a slower economic outlook for Malaysia in 2021," said DOSM.

However, it opined that positive impacts from various government initiatives to support business continuity, along with the progress of COVID-19 vaccination rates may stimulate the business confidence and hence support the economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the coincident index, which reflects the current economic activity, posted a negative 3 percent in June following the implementation of another round of Movement Control Order in May to contain the pandemic.

It further decreased to negative 6.3 percent month-on-month as against a decline of 1.3 percent recorded in the preceding month, due to the noticeable decline in capacity utilization in the manufacturing sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Business Progress Malaysia May June All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

DC Sukkur directs to provide facilities for anti p ..

DC Sukkur directs to provide facilities for anti polio drive

3 minutes ago
 Climate Change Largely Responsible for Greece's Me ..

Climate Change Largely Responsible for Greece's Mega-Fires

3 minutes ago
 Xi, Putin Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Repor ..

Xi, Putin Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Nord Stream 2 Only Commercial Project ..

Kremlin Says Nord Stream 2 Only Commercial Project to Provide Energy Security to ..

3 minutes ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago
 Vaccine protection wanes within 6 months: phone ap ..

Vaccine protection wanes within 6 months: phone app study

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.