(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer, saw its palm oil stocks fall 6.32 percent from the previous month to 1.88 million tons at the end of October, official data showed Monday.

According to the country's industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil board, the country's crude palm oil production slipped 1.35 percent month on month to 1.8 million tons during the month.

The country's palm oil exports, however, rose 11.07 percent month on month to 1.73 million tons. Its palm oil imports also surged 198.19 percent month on month to 16,347 tons.