UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia's September Industrial Output Up 1 Pct

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:05 PM

Malaysia's September industrial output up 1 pct

Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 1 percent in September 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, driven by the manufacturing index, official data showed Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 1 percent in September 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, driven by the manufacturing index, official data showed Monday.

The Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that the growth was underpinned by the manufacturing index which grew 4.3 percent year on year in the month.

The major sub-sectors contributing to the growth in the manufacturing sector in September were electrical and electronics products; food, beverages and tobacco; and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products.

Meanwhile, the mining and electricity index fell 9.6 percent and 2.1, respectively.

For the third quarter, the IPI recorded a growth of 0.8 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Same September 2020

Recent Stories

Journalist Protection Bill 2020 finalized, says Sh ..

15 minutes ago

Germany reports 13,363 more COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Malaysia's September natural rubber production up ..

2 minutes ago

Palestinians recall poet, philosopher Iqbal

3 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,553,657

3 minutes ago

Russia Opens Export Food Pavilion in China's Shang ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.