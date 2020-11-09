Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 1 percent in September 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, driven by the manufacturing index, official data showed Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 1 percent in September 2020 compared to the same month of the previous year, driven by the manufacturing index, official data showed Monday.

The Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that the growth was underpinned by the manufacturing index which grew 4.3 percent year on year in the month.

The major sub-sectors contributing to the growth in the manufacturing sector in September were electrical and electronics products; food, beverages and tobacco; and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products.

Meanwhile, the mining and electricity index fell 9.6 percent and 2.1, respectively.

For the third quarter, the IPI recorded a growth of 0.8 percent as compared to the same period of the previous year.