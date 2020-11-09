Malaysia's natural rubber production rose 3.7 percent to 46,187 tonnes in September, from 44,543 tonnes in the previous month, official data showed Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia's natural rubber production rose 3.7 percent to 46,187 tonnes in September, from 44,543 tonnes in the previous month, official data showed Monday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement, if compared to the same month in the previous year, it recorded a decrease of 25.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's natural rubber exports climbed 14.2 percent month on month to 48,720 tonnes.

China remains as the main destination for natural rubber exports, accounting for a share of 46 percent of total exports.

Rubber gloves were the main export item in September, rising 25.6 percent to 3.8 billion Ringgit in September from 3 billion ringgit in August.

Among the highest exports of rubber gloves were to the United States, Germany and Britain.