Malaysia's September Natural Rubber Production Up 3.7 Pct.

Malaysia's September natural rubber production up 3.7 pct.

Malaysia's natural rubber production rose 3.7 percent to 46,187 tonnes in September, from 44,543 tonnes in the previous month, official data showed Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Malaysia's natural rubber production rose 3.7 percent to 46,187 tonnes in September, from 44,543 tonnes in the previous month, official data showed Monday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement, if compared to the same month in the previous year, it recorded a decrease of 25.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's natural rubber exports climbed 14.2 percent month on month to 48,720 tonnes.

China remains as the main destination for natural rubber exports, accounting for a share of 46 percent of total exports.

Rubber gloves were the main export item in September, rising 25.6 percent to 3.8 billion Ringgit in September from 3 billion ringgit in August.

Among the highest exports of rubber gloves were to the United States, Germany and Britain.

