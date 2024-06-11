Open Menu

Malaysia's Wholesale, Retail Trade Sales Grow 6.6 Pct In April

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Malaysia's wholesale, retail trade sales grow 6.6 pct in April

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Malaysia's wholesale and retail trade expanded 6.6 percent year on year to 144.9 billion Ringgit (30.68 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, official data showed Tuesday.

The increase was driven by the retail trade sub-sector, which rose 5.5 percent to 63.

8 billion ringgit, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.

Meanwhile, wholesale trade grew by 4.8 percent to 63.8 billion ringgit; motor vehicles increased by 18.1 percent to 17.3 billion ringgit.

For monthly comparison, the wholesale and retail trade fell 0.6 percent from the previous month, due to the decreases recorded in motor vehicles (-8.2 percent) and wholesale trade (-0.4 percent).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Malaysia April From Billion

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

7 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

16 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

16 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

16 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

16 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

16 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

16 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

16 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business