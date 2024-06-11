Malaysia's Wholesale, Retail Trade Sales Grow 6.6 Pct In April
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Malaysia's wholesale and retail trade expanded 6.6 percent year on year to 144.9 billion Ringgit (30.68 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, official data showed Tuesday.
The increase was driven by the retail trade sub-sector, which rose 5.5 percent to 63.
8 billion ringgit, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said in a statement.
Meanwhile, wholesale trade grew by 4.8 percent to 63.8 billion ringgit; motor vehicles increased by 18.1 percent to 17.3 billion ringgit.
For monthly comparison, the wholesale and retail trade fell 0.6 percent from the previous month, due to the decreases recorded in motor vehicles (-8.2 percent) and wholesale trade (-0.4 percent).
