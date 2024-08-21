Maldives records over 1.3 million tourists so far in 2024

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Maldives has welcomed over 1.3 million tourists so far this year, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Tourism.

As of Aug. 19, a total of 1,304,236 tourists have visited the Maldives, marking a 10.4-percent increase compared to the same period last year, the ministry said.

China remains the Maldives' leading tourism market, contributing 184,000 tourists, followed by Russia with 139,000 and Britain with 112,000, according to the ministry.

In August alone, the Maldives welcomed 121,179 tourists, the data showed.

The ministry said that there are currently 1,220 tourism establishments operating in the Maldives, including 174 resorts, 879 guesthouses, 153 safari vessels and 14 hotels.

In 2023, the Maldives recorded 1,878,543 tourist arrivals.