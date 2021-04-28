UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maldives Registers Growth In Major Business Sectors In Q1 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

Maldives registers growth in major business sectors in Q1 2021

Major business sectors in Maldives including tourism, construction, and wholesale and retail trade have registered positive growth in the first quarter of 2021, local media citing the Maldives Monetary Authority's (MMA) Quarterly Business Survey reported Wednesday

MALE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Major business sectors in Maldives including tourism, construction, and wholesale and retail trade have registered positive growth in the first quarter of 2021, local media citing the Maldives Monetary Authority's (MMA) Quarterly Business Survey reported Wednesday.

Data from the MMA showed that employment levels have increased in tourism, wholesale and retail trade, and decreased in construction, transport and communication. Projections for the second quarter showed that the construction sector had the most optimistic prospects for growth.

The survey report said that selling prices in wholesale and retail trade, and construction would continue to grow in the second quarter. However, average prices in tourism, and transport and communications are expected to decline.

Access to credit for all businesses surveyed remained tight in the first quarter of 2021. Expectations are that tighter access to credit will remain through the second quarter.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Maldives Media All From Employment

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 117,100 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

China's port city Tianjin sees steady rise in fore ..

2 minutes ago

IIOJK authorities impose fresh restrictions in Sri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Expels Three Staffers of Slovakian Embassy ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand provides support in response to COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Iran to Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Nea ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.