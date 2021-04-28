Maldives registers growth in major business sectors in Q1 2021

Major business sectors in Maldives including tourism, construction, and wholesale and retail trade have registered positive growth in the first quarter of 2021, local media citing the Maldives Monetary Authority's (MMA) Quarterly Business Survey reported Wednesday

Data from the MMA showed that employment levels have increased in tourism, wholesale and retail trade, and decreased in construction, transport and communication. Projections for the second quarter showed that the construction sector had the most optimistic prospects for growth.

The survey report said that selling prices in wholesale and retail trade, and construction would continue to grow in the second quarter. However, average prices in tourism, and transport and communications are expected to decline.

Access to credit for all businesses surveyed remained tight in the first quarter of 2021. Expectations are that tighter access to credit will remain through the second quarter.