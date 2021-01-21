Mali, Pakistan can work together in agri-sector: Envoy

Agriculture sectors of Mali and Pakistan are rich with resources and abilities. Both countries should work together in agriculture sector and avail benefit from each other's experience

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ):Agriculture sectors of Mali and Pakistan are rich with resources and abilities. Both countries should work together in agriculture sector and avail benefit from each other's experience.

Ambassador of Mali Dianguina Dit Yaya Doucoure expressed these views while addressing the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, members of the Executive Committee and Honorary Consul of Mali Rana Tahir Abbas also spoke on the occasion.

The Ambassador said, Mali had vast agri land that could be given on lease for 30 years to the investors. He said that a legal framework in Mali was being introduced to ensure one-window operation for the foreign investors. He said that exchange of trade delegations between the two countries could be most effective tool for strengthening trade and economic ties and the role of private sectors of Mali and Pakistan was vital in this respect.

While talking to the Ambassador of Mali, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Tariq Misbah said that new business partners in unconventional markets like African countries would not only help boost external trade of Pakistan but also help African businessmen and investors to tap huge potential from an emerging economy.

He said that LCCI was well aware of the importance of Mali as the eighth-largest country in Africa, with an area of over 1,240,000 square kilometers. He said that Pakistani business community always attached great importance to enhancing economic relations with African region as it was a good potential market for Pakistan exports.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Mali Chamber of Commerce & Industry should ink an MOU for enhancing trade and economic ties between the two countries.

The LCCI President said that Pakistan had a wide range of exports items and could easily cater to the needs of Mali. He said that current trade volume between Pakistan and Mali was even less than one million dollars while the global imports of Mali were in excess of US $ 5 billion.

"We can achieve quick results if there is regular interaction among the representatives of private sectors. This will help in exchange of information and having a deeper knowledge of each other's markets," he maintained.

He added that there was a tremendous potential for Mali to import textile items, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, rice, sports goods and light engineering equipment etc. from Pakistan.