Malian President Will Take Part in Russia-Africa Summit - Foreign Minister

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Mali's interim president for a transitional period, Assimi Goyta, will participate in the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg this summer, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said on Tuesday.

"President Goyta ... confirms his participation in the Russia-Africa Summit, which will be held in St. Petersburg. This will allow us to further strengthen our relations and give them a new dynamic," Diop told reporters at a joint briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.