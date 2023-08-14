Open Menu

Malik Congratulates Kakar On Becoming Interim PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Malik congratulates Kakar on becoming interim PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar on assuming the coveted office of the prime minister.

Iftikhar Ali said, by upholding the principles of fairness and impartiality, he will undoubtedly foster a stronger sense of trust in our democracy and empower the electorate to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation, said a news release issued here.

He said his vision for a just and prosperous Pakistan combined with his determination to conduct elections with integrity and revitalizing the economy, instills confidence in the hearts of every citizen.

He said his journey to this pinnacle of leadership is a testament to his dedication, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our great nation.

He said I am confident that his leadership will guide us towards innovative strategies that invigorate industries, generate employment opportunities, and establish an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and investment.

He said by placing the revival of our economy at the forefront of his priorities, he will be demonstrating his firm commitment to uplifting the living standards of the people.

He hoped as PM embarks on this remarkable journey, his emphasis should be on two crucial pillars of governance includes the conduct of fair, free, and impartial elections and the revival of our nation's economy.

Prime Minister dedication to these areas underscores his desire to strengthen the democratic fabric of our country and pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity,he concluded,

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Democracy Guide Chamber Commerce Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International Youth Day

8 minutes ago
 POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

8 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan, being an active participant in inter ..

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in international energy cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehe ..

Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by th ..

13 minutes ago
 ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work ..

ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work&#039; programme

38 minutes ago
 Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record ..

Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record in a Remarkable Independence ..

40 minutes ago
Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashm ..

Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashmiris' struggle for right to se ..

41 minutes ago
 Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

Anwarul Haq Kakar takes oath as caretaker PM

44 minutes ago
 PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Cen ..

PureHealth to integrate National Rehabiltation Center in Abu Dhabi into its netw ..

1 hour ago
 ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous pro ..

ADJA conducts 3 training courses of continuous programme for prosecutors in half ..

1 hour ago
 World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Ste ..

World Economic Forum selects Omar Al Olama for Steering Committee in AI Governan ..

2 hours ago
 Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves ..

Hareem Shah sets bold Goal: $100b foreign reserves as Interim FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business