Malik congratulates Kakar on becoming interim PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik on Monday extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to Anwaar Ul Haq Kakar on assuming the coveted office of the prime minister.

Iftikhar Ali said, by upholding the principles of fairness and impartiality, he will undoubtedly foster a stronger sense of trust in our democracy and empower the electorate to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation, said a news release issued here.

He said his vision for a just and prosperous Pakistan combined with his determination to conduct elections with integrity and revitalizing the economy, instills confidence in the hearts of every citizen.

He said his journey to this pinnacle of leadership is a testament to his dedication, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our great nation.

He said I am confident that his leadership will guide us towards innovative strategies that invigorate industries, generate employment opportunities, and establish an environment conducive to entrepreneurship and investment.

He said by placing the revival of our economy at the forefront of his priorities, he will be demonstrating his firm commitment to uplifting the living standards of the people.

He hoped as PM embarks on this remarkable journey, his emphasis should be on two crucial pillars of governance includes the conduct of fair, free, and impartial elections and the revival of our nation's economy.

Prime Minister dedication to these areas underscores his desire to strengthen the democratic fabric of our country and pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity,he concluded,