Malik Dissolves UBG Partially

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik on Tuesday partially dissolved the group with immediate effect for revamping it with the induction of fresh blood.

Sharing the details with media here, he said a resolution was unanimously adopted at last core committee meeting held under his chairmanship a couple of days ago in the city calling for dissolution of the group except the patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Chairman and Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari while all other office bearers of the UBG across the country cease to hold office with immediate effect paving the way to invigorate and overhauling the group to make it vibrant.

Shahzad Ali Malik said dedicated and loyal traders leaders enjoining good repute in business community would be considered on merit for giving them new responsibilities in the group to achieve desired results.

He said, serve the industrialists and traders was the top priority of the group and hoped that under the dynamic leadership of newly elected group patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer Minister Industries and Energy Punjab, new group would strive hard to help resolve the problemsconfronting the traders besides acting a bridge between government and business communityto put the country on the track of development, progress and prosperity.

