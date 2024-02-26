Open Menu

Malik Felicitates Maryam Nawaz As CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Malik felicitates Maryam Nawaz as CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik here Monday congratulated Maryam Nawaz on becoming the first lady Chief Minister of Punjab and hoped that her leadership would ensure prosperity and development in the province.

While felicitating the new chief minister, he added, “I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes for her success.” He mentioned that Maryam's father Nawaz Sharif; her uncle Shehbaz Sharif and cousin Hamza Shehbaz had also held the esteemed position of Punjab chief minister for a long time.

Malik suggested that Maryam Nawaz should focus on business community's major problem of 'ease of doing business' by streamlining bureaucratic processes; ending the red tapism; and promoting a business-friendly environment.

By resolving this problem, he added, Punjab could attract more investment; stimulate economic growth; and create job opportunities for the youth.

Trade and industrial development, he remarked, would definitely contribute to the advancement of Punjab's economy and the well-being of its people.

He was confident that under her leadership, Punjab would fast progress on social and economic fronts this bringing a positive change in the common man's life.

He expressed the optimism that her tenure be marked by great achievements and lead the Punjab towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

