Open Menu

Malik Felicitates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Malik felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President,Iftikhar Ali Malik extended his heartfelt felicitations to the nation and the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer.

In a media statement issued here on Tuesday,Malik praised Nawaz Sharif's decisive leadership and vision that led to the historic event,which marked Pakistan as the first Muslim country to acquire nuclear capability.

He highlighted that this strategic milestone significantly bolstered the nation's defense,rendering it invincible against any external aggression and security threats, besides establishing a balance of power in South Asia and ensuring regional stability and deterrence.

He commended the Sharif's courage in the face of immense international pressure and sanctions,underscoring the importance of strong leadership in safeguarding national interests.

Malik emphasized that the successful nuclear tests had not only fortified Pakistan's defense but also instilled a sense of pride and confidence among the nation.

He reiterated the need for continued vigilance and strategic foresight to maintain and enhance the country's security capabilities,ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Nuclear Chamber Commerce Muslim Media Event Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

3 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

3 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

4 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

4 hours ago
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

5 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

10 hours ago
  North Korea's military satellite launch fails as ..

 North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business