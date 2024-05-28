Malik Felicitates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President,Iftikhar Ali Malik extended his heartfelt felicitations to the nation and the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Youm-e-Takbeer.
In a media statement issued here on Tuesday,Malik praised Nawaz Sharif's decisive leadership and vision that led to the historic event,which marked Pakistan as the first Muslim country to acquire nuclear capability.
He highlighted that this strategic milestone significantly bolstered the nation's defense,rendering it invincible against any external aggression and security threats, besides establishing a balance of power in South Asia and ensuring regional stability and deterrence.
He commended the Sharif's courage in the face of immense international pressure and sanctions,underscoring the importance of strong leadership in safeguarding national interests.
Malik emphasized that the successful nuclear tests had not only fortified Pakistan's defense but also instilled a sense of pride and confidence among the nation.
He reiterated the need for continued vigilance and strategic foresight to maintain and enhance the country's security capabilities,ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.
