Malik For Local And Foreign Private Sectors' Partnership
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday suggested the government to unlock sustainable development by adopt investor-friendly policies which also promote partnership between local and foreign private sectors.
In a media statement issued here Wednesday, he asserted that foreign direct investment (FDI) is another crucial element of economic growth. "Pakistan needs to aggressively market its investment potential by improving infrastructure and ease of doing business. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can serve as magnets for foreign investors if they are efficiently managed with incentives like tax breaks, land acquisition facilitation, and reduced energy costs," he remarked.
Malik also stressed the need for continuity in import and export and other economic policies, and an effective mechanism to control exchange rate, besides simplifying tax regulations.
The government should ensure long-term policy consistency and transparency, offering investors a stable business environment, adding that public-private partnerships (PPPs) should be strengthened in key sectors of energy, technology, and agriculture. Encouraging private sector-led infrastructure development would reduce fiscal pressure on the government while enhancing economic activity. "Digitization and financial sector reforms can further help attract venture capital and startup investments. Pakistan’s economic revival depends on creating a business-friendly environment that assures investors of long-term returns. By improving governance, ensuring policy stability, and fostering innovation, the government can successfully charm private sector investors, paving the way for robust economic growth," he concluded.
