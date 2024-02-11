Malik for more efforts to bring about positive economic change

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) More collaborative efforts from public & private sector, and the civil society are essential

to bring about a positive change and to revive the economy by laying emphasis on boosting

exports.

Blessed with resources, skilled manpower and the industry, Pakistan can capture lion's share

in the global market, the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President Iftikhar

Ali Malik stated this during a meeting with business delegation led by Muslim Khan Buneri, here

on Sunday.

He added, "Through export capabilities, we can generate revenue; create employment opportunities

and strengthen our international standing for which result-oriented economic reforms are also crucial

to encourage investment, facilitate ease of doing business, and promote entrepreneurship." He was

confident that such measures would help rejuvenate various sectors and attract both the domestic

and foreign investors.

He emphasized for establishment of more special economic zones, offering a basket of incentives

to export-oriented industries, and investment in infrastructure that supports efficient production and

transportation of goods.

Iftikhar Malik was of the view that investment in vocational and technical training programmes is

pre-requisite to empower the workforce with modern skills, making them more competitive in the

global market. He said consistent power and gas supply is lifetime for industries, promoting higher

productivity and reduced operational costs.

"We must harness the potential of modern technology to streamline administrative processes;

reduce corruption; enhance transparency; and create a conducive environment for economic growth.

By taking decisive actions and prioritizing economic revival and export enhancement, we can pave

the way for a prosperous and thriving Pakistan," he added.