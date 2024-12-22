Malik For Renewing Pledge For Peaceful, Prosperous South Asia
Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik here Sunday called for renewing a pledge to work hand-in-hand for a South Asia that is peaceful, prosperous and inclusive by embracing the spirit of cooperation to transform the region into a beacon of hope for the world.
In his message on the 39th SAARC Charter Day, Malik added that despite all odds, he was optimistic about a better future of the SAARC Chamber. "Our shared history, rich cultural diversity, and aspirations for a better tomorrow are the factors which can keep us united and stronger. Let us honour the legacy of the SAARC Charter by turning its vision into reality. Together, we can build a South Asia that fulfills the dreams of its people and secures a brighter future for generations," he remarked.
Iftikhar Ali Malik called for a renewed commitment to the principles and values which define SAARC, and forging joint efforts through mutual trust and shared responsibility to combat this region's challenges of poverty, climate change, terrorism and health crises.
"We must also prioritize people-centric development, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of our citizens guide our regional agenda. Women, youth, and marginalized communities must be empowered to contribute to and benefit from the regional cooperation," he maintained.
About the role of private sector, he said, as a representative of the business community and a former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he firmly believed that the private sector has a crucial role in advancing the SAARC objectives. Economic collaboration, innovation, and entrepreneurship are key drivers of regional integration.
He said SAARC Chamber has consistently advocated for policies facilitating trade, investment and business partnerships among member states.
By addressing non-tariff barriers, improving infrastructure connectivity, and fostering digital transformation, we can unlock the vast potential of South Asia's markets.
Iftikhar Ali Malik urged member countries governments to create an enabling environment for the private sector, encouraging cross-border ventures and partnerships, citing that together, we can build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economic landscape that benefits all citizens of South Asia.
About challenges to regional integration, he said, while SAARC has made notable strides, it is essential to review the challenges obstructing the progress.
Trade within the region remains significantly lower than its potential, accounting for only a small fraction of the total trade volume. This is a stark contrast to other regional blocs, such as the European Union and ASEAN, which have achieved higher levels of integration and cooperation, he asserted.
About future vision, he suggested bold steps to engage in open and constructive dialogue to resolve conflicts and build trust. The political will of member states is critical to overcome longstanding issues and unlock the potential of regional cooperation.
Invest in regional infrastructure such as transport, energy and digital networks, to facilitate seamless movement of goods, services, and people. Connectivity is the cornerstone of economic and social integration.
He said, "We should tackle climate change through collaborative efforts in renewable energy conservation and sustainable development. South Asia has the opportunity to lead the way in green innovation and climate resilience. We should also empower SAARC institutions with adequate resources and authority to implement regional programmes effectively."
