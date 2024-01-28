Open Menu

Malik For Taking Benefit Of Regional Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has called for taking full advantage of the trade potential existed among Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Muslim Khan Buneri here Sunday, he added, Pakistan can unlock new avenues for economic prosperity and contribute to the advancement of the entire region through enhanced cooperation and implementing strategic initiatives.

Malik said, "In an era where regional cooperation plays a pivotal role in economic growth, it is imperative for Pakistan to take proactive measures to have stronger trade ties with neighbors." He said the strategic geographical proximity of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan offers a unique opportunity for Pakistan to establish and enhance trade routes that can stimulate economic development for all three Muslim countries.

He said, by capitalizing the potential, Pakistan can diversify its trade portfolio, strengthen diplomatic relations, and contribute to the overall stability and prosperity of the region. It is crucial to prioritize the development of infrastructure of transportation networks and border facilitation to streamline the movement of goods and services.

He said collaborative efforts in energy, agriculture, and technology sectors can further enhance economic interdependence, paving the way for sustainable growth.

With leveraging the strengths of each countries and promoting cross-border cooperation, he said, a robust economic ecosystem can be established that benefits all stakeholders.

