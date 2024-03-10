Malik greets Zardari on re-election as President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday

greeted Asif Ali Zardari on his re-election as President of Pakistan for the second time.

He said that Zardari's close coordination with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds

immense promise for political and economic stability and development in the country.

"Understanding between both the top leaders brings hope for a unified vision to navigate

Pakistan through the current economic challenges towards a brighter future, as both have

the capability to steer out the nation from the prevailing economic problems and towards

sustainable growth and prosperity," he said in a statement issued here.

He said that Under Zardari's leadership, Pakistan can overcome its challenges and emerge

as a beacon of hope and progress in the region. On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif embarks

for second time as Prime Minister, he was confident that his leadership, vision, and determination

accompanied by close coordination with President Asif Ali Zardari would lead Pakistan towards

an era of prosperity, progress and development.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said that President Asif Ali Zardari's ability to unite all stakeholders and

work collaboratively would definitely pave the way for a brighter future of Pakistanis.

"This combination of President and Prime Minister is need of the hour to put the country

on fast track of development and entire business community pinned high hopes in incumbent

government for immediately addressing the economic challenges facing Pakistan," he said,

adding that prudent economic policies and good governance would restore the confidence

of foreign and local investors as well as the business community.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, on behalf of the business community, assured full support for accelerating

the pace of economic growth and hoped the government would take care of traders by taking

them into confidence in policy making process.