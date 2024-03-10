Malik Greets Zardari On Re-election As President
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former president Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday
greeted Asif Ali Zardari on his re-election as President of Pakistan for the second time.
He said that Zardari's close coordination with the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds
immense promise for political and economic stability and development in the country.
"Understanding between both the top leaders brings hope for a unified vision to navigate
Pakistan through the current economic challenges towards a brighter future, as both have
the capability to steer out the nation from the prevailing economic problems and towards
sustainable growth and prosperity," he said in a statement issued here.
He said that Under Zardari's leadership, Pakistan can overcome its challenges and emerge
as a beacon of hope and progress in the region. On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif embarks
for second time as Prime Minister, he was confident that his leadership, vision, and determination
accompanied by close coordination with President Asif Ali Zardari would lead Pakistan towards
an era of prosperity, progress and development.
Iftikhar Ali Malik said that President Asif Ali Zardari's ability to unite all stakeholders and
work collaboratively would definitely pave the way for a brighter future of Pakistanis.
"This combination of President and Prime Minister is need of the hour to put the country
on fast track of development and entire business community pinned high hopes in incumbent
government for immediately addressing the economic challenges facing Pakistan," he said,
adding that prudent economic policies and good governance would restore the confidence
of foreign and local investors as well as the business community.
Iftikhar Ali Malik, on behalf of the business community, assured full support for accelerating
the pace of economic growth and hoped the government would take care of traders by taking
them into confidence in policy making process.
