Malik Lauds US For Suspending New Tariffs
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday lauded the US for suspending new tariffs and described it as a timely step toward fostering international trade cooperation.
In a media statement here, he added, this decision also vital for global trade stability as well as enabling businesses to recalibrate strategies and sustain growth in a challenging climate.
The new tariff ratio could have disproportionately affected SAARC nations by disrupting export sectors like textiles and agriculture, he remarked.
Malik underscored the interconnectivity of global markets, asserting that US trade policies profoundly influence emerging economies. He said that suspension of new tariff would mitigates supply chain disruptions and bolsters investor confidence across South Asia. He also welcomed the emphasis on dialogue over trade protection, and called for sustained efforts toward equitable trade frameworks.
Malik observed, new tariff suspension by the US signals a broader commitment to collaborative economic policies, benefiting both developed and developing economies.
