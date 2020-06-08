Malik to assume SAARC CCI President office on 30th

Veteran Pakistani business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik will take over the office of President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) on June 30th for two years term

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :- Veteran Pakistani business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik will take over the office of President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) on June 30th for two years term.

SAARC CCI Presidium virtual meeting held on June 06, 2020 attended by President SAARC Chamber Ruwan Edirisinghe, Khairuddin Mayel Ahmadi, VP Afghanistan, Mahbubul Alam VP Bangladesh, SVP Designate and former President, Dasho Ugen Tsechup Dorji, Vinod Juneja VP India, Chandi Raj Dhakal, VP Nepal, and Dr. M. Rohitha Silva, VP Sri Lanka decided to convene an online handing over taking over ceremony along with a Joint session of EC and GA of SAARC CCI, according to media statement issued by United Business Group on Monday. Malik a seasoned businessman of Pakistan has been associated with SAARC CCI since its inception and served for regional integration and economic cooperation for 25 years.

Malik became the President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in 1990 and also render his services as President of the most reputable institution FPCCI in 2000.

He will be the third Pakistani to assume the Presidency of SAARC CCI.

Currently he is the senior Vice President of SAARC CCI and have also enjoyed vice presidency of SAARC CCI for five consecutive terms. As entrepreneur, Group Chairman of Guard Group a Lahore based conglomerate, involved in business of automobile filters, to leading brands in Pakistan, using as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts. His business owns over 80 percent of Pakistan OEM market share. In addition, the Guard Group also owns major share of rice exports in Pakistan. As renowned Philanthropist, Mumtaz Bakhtawar Memorial Trust Hospital is a magnum-opus for the welfare of public. Pakistani patients, who are unable to bear the expenses of modern medical treatments, find Mumtaz Bakhtawar Memorial Trust Hospital as a complete support for their survival. Emergency and Chronicle cases are brought to the hospital by free mobile squad.

In recognition of his remarkable services his name has also been included in internationalbook "WHO IS WHO".