Malik Welcomes Karachi-Chittagong Shipping Route Restoration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Malik welcomes Karachi-Chittagong shipping route restoration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry,former President Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday welcomed Pakistan and Bangladesh’s landmark decision of restoring the Karachi-Chittagong shipping route, terming it as a transformative step towards enhancing regional trade and connectivity.

In a media statement here, he said that both sides made committed efforts to reinvigorate economic ties and foster South Asian integration. He said, the dual initiatives mark a milestone in South Asian diplomacy, offering hope for renewed multilateral engagement.

Malik urged other SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) members to emulate this spirit, potentially unlocking a new era of regional prosperity and unity.

With sustained efforts, these steps will catalyze long-awaited progress in one of the world’s most populous yet economically fragmented regions.

The maritime link between Karachi and Chittagong is poised to slash transportation costs and transit times for goods, benefiting industries across borders. He viewed that the decision would unlock new trade avenues, stimulate economic growth, and promote regional stability. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to overcoming historical trade barriers and leveraging geographic proximity for mutual prosperity, he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said these developments are pivotal for SAARC’s revival, noting that Pakistan and Bangladesh - key members - are setting a precedent for dialogue-driven collaboration.

