WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) An Ohio man carrying a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, and a gas mask was arrested in the Times Square Station of the New York City subway system on Friday, NBC reported.

While performing an inspection of the station, NYPD officers noticed the man when he took the weapon out of a bag and placed it on the ground, the report said citing officials.

The man was then taken into custody by the officers.

Investigators are working to determine why the man was carrying the items.

The man reportedly claims that it was legal for him to have the weapon. The rifle was unloaded when officers arrested him, but he did have a loaded clip with him.