UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested With Rifle, Ammo, Gas Mask At New York's Times Square Metro Station - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Man Arrested With Rifle, Ammo, Gas Mask at New York's Times Square Metro Station - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) An Ohio man carrying a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, and a gas mask was arrested in the Times Square Station of the New York City subway system on Friday, NBC reported.

While performing an inspection of the station, NYPD officers noticed the man when he took the weapon out of a bag and placed it on the ground, the report said citing officials.

The man was then taken into custody by the officers.

Investigators are working to determine why the man was carrying the items.

The man reportedly claims that it was legal for him to have the weapon. The rifle was unloaded when officers arrested him, but he did have a loaded clip with him.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Man New York Gas Weapon

Recent Stories

British actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

53 seconds ago

Russia to expel five Polish diplomats: ministry

55 seconds ago

Djokovic gets second Belgrade event in Roland Garr ..

56 seconds ago

Rome red tape causes bodies to pile up

58 seconds ago

Russia to Cease Activities of US-Controlled Founda ..

1 minute ago

RIA Novosti Correspondent Denied Accreditation to ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.