Management Course delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of inland study tour of the 37th Mid-Career Management Course from Pakistan Institute of Management Islamabad visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Wednesday.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh and others welcomed the guests.

While briefing the delegation, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said the business survived and flourished under an enabling environment for which the role of government and bureaucracy was important.

"We believe that the government should take all necessary measures for improving the ease of doing business environment in the country to ensure steady growth in the private sector and to attract higher levels of foreign direct investment", he added.

He said the Sialkot Chamber attached extreme importance to maintaining linkages with the government quarters in its advocacy and lobbying efforts and seeks your cooperation in the greater interest of trade and industry.

The president SCCI said:" Our footballs, field hockey sticks, cricketing gear, and boxing gloves are used in international games, including the Olympics and the World Cups".

Malik said: " The inheritance of skilled craftsmanship in manufacturing surgical instrumentsfrom a history spanning over a century had enabled us to manufacture premium quality surgicalinstruments which are exported to over 140 countries around the world and are used by Medics, Surgeons, Beauticians, and Dentists with complete trust".