Managing Exports Only Way To Achieve Sustainable Economic Growth: Ahsan Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, reforms and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said that managing exports are the only way to achieve sustainable economic growth in the country.
In a meeting with consultants from Kearney and officials from Public Private Partnership Authority, Minister Ahsan Iqbal discussed making a new economic vision in consideration with the 5Es framework,said a press release issued here.
He said that the framework made during the 16 month tenure of PMLN was introduced to pull the country out of serious economic crises.
The 5Es framework, approved by NEC in 2023, outlines national priorities in 5 key areas which will put Pakistan on a sustained growth trajectory.
"Our first priority should be to see how fast we can grow exports from 30 billion dollars to 100 billion dollars," stated the minister while highlighting the importance of setting goal based plans.
Citing the example of how competitive Pakistan's economy was in 1960s, the Minister said that in 1960’s Pakistan’s manufactured exports were 200 Million Dollars, South Korea’s were about 100 Million Dollars and Malaysia’s Exports were about 60 to 70 million Dollars while Thailand was about 30 million Dollars.
But due to political instability in the ensuing decades, Pakistan's economy started dwindling.
Emphasizing on the current economic state, he said that economy needs to be improved by leveraging our national goals. He said that reasonable infrastructure had been laid down in 5 years of the government's previous tenure. He added that the government, presently, is making ambitious plans to expand the country's exports.
He mentioned the under process initiative of a large multi modal transport system which will connect Pakistan to Central Asia. "Exploring new markets and building connectivity with those markets is part of our regional expansion plan."
Minister Iqbal further said that when basic fixes are done on macroeconomic side, steps should be done to attract more investment. "We need a macroeconomic structure totally geared towards exports. Unless we align our targets with increasing exports, we cannot become a competitive economy.
He directed Kearney to produce a comprehensive strategy aligned with 5Es framework and 5 year plan which would be unveiled next month.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From Business
-
Gold price surges2 hours ago
-
Jam pushes for licensed fuel stations to boost Balochistan's economic growth2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.400 per tola to Rs.266,3003 hours ago
-
Chairperson of PERWAKILAN hosts coffee morning during Malaysian Culture show3 hours ago
-
Malaysian high Commissioner pays courtesy call on Foreign Secretary4 hours ago
-
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November5 hours ago
-
Commerce minister oil marketing giants eye expansion with 'Oil City' Plan'7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 202413 hours ago
-
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates21 hours ago
-
Space technology essential for socio-economic stability of country: Ahsan Iqbal1 day ago
-
Gold price reaches an all-time high1 day ago