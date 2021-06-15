UrduPoint.com
Mandviwalla Stresses For Robust Role Of Planning Committee To Incorporate PSDP- 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla on Tuesday emphasized a more robust role of the committee with regards to recommendations to be incorporated in the PSDP Budget.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, under the chairmanship on Senator Saleem Mandviwalla was held here at Parliament House.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has assured us that our recommendations will be considered for the next financial year, maintained Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

The committee was briefed on development projects by various ministries. Senator Tahir Bizinjo added that the PSDP had no plan for Baluchistan, keeping in view the development of the province, establishment of new higher education institutions were need of the hour.

New projects related to health should also be included but both were not a part PSDP for next financial year, Tahir Bizinjo added.

Commenting on the reservations of Senator Tahir Bizinjo, the Secretary Planning and Development said that  Baluchistan had the highest number of projects in the Prime Minister's Regional Development Project, Karam Tangi Dam had been also included in PSDP, he added.

Inspector General (IG) Motorway Police Kaleem Imam also briefed the committee and said that funding for 5 projects was requested out of which 3 had been approved.

Senator Fida Muhammad also put forward the recommendations for the province of KPK, DI khan motorway completion, Baram Road, N-45 area and the inclusion of tribal areas in CPEC. The committee directed for the submission of the copy of the recommendations to the officials for consideration and to prepare a reply and present before the committee in the next meeting.

The committee was also briefed on PSDP allocation for Gilgit Baltistan and AJK.

The official said that the budget had been allocated in consultation with relevant stakeholders. The funds have been given according to the implementation capacity of Kashmir and GB government. The development budget for Azad Kashmir is Rs 28 billion .

The briefing by the Senior Joint Secretary of the cabinet Division before the committee was unsatisfactory and the secretary cabinet division was asked to show attendance in the next meeting to give brief on the allocations of funds.

The committee sought recommendations, from its members for further consideration and implementation by 12:30 tomorrow.

