Mango bagging technique can help enhance exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) has launched its Mango Bagging Pilot Project in Jalalpur, Multan, alongside a technical workshop aimed at improving orchard management practices in light of climate change and global export demands.

The event drew a strong turnout of exporters, progressive growers, and industry stakeholders, all eager to learn how mango bagging techniques could transform Pakistan’s export landscape. Pakistan currently produces around 1.8 million tons of mangoes annually, but only 7% of the produce meets export standards due to quality concerns. PHDEC’s initiative seeks to change that narrative.

The workshop, titled “Mango Orchard Management During and After Fruit Harvest in the Context of Climate Change and Bagging Techniques,” focused on practical ways to enhance fruit quality. Mango expert Abdul Ghaffar Grewal stressed the importance of post-harvest pruning and nutrition to combat climate-induced stress. Dr. Kashif from MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, guided growers on optimal bagging methods, recommending bag application at the marble stage for 40–45 days to ensure blemish-free, market-ready mangoes.

PHDEC's CEO, Mr. Athar Hussain Khokhar, noted that bagged mangoes consistently fetch premium prices in over 40 international markets. “Bagging ensures compliance with global quality standards, allowing our exporters to access high-end markets and increase profitability,” he said.

Now in its third year, the Mango Bagging Pilot Project has seen PHDEC distribute and facilitate the procurement of over one million bags, including high-quality imports from China.

These breathable, non-woven bags—commonly used by Chinese growers—help reduce pesticide use by up to 50% and ensure a uniform, shelf-stable appearance of the fruit.

International best practices have been a key influence on the project. In China, the world’s largest mango market, bagging has become standard to meet export demands across Southeast Asia and Europe. By adopting these standards, PHDEC is positioning Pakistani exporters to tap into emerging global markets, especially in Asia where the appetite for premium tropical fruits is growing rapidly.

Dr. Azeem Khan, a consultant with PHDEC, highlighted the organization’s broader export facilitation strategy. “Our B2B trade missions are creating direct links between Pakistani exporters and foreign buyers. Coupled with projects like the EDF-funded mango dehydration unit at MNSUAM, we are supporting value-added exports such as dried mangoes,” he said.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, where participants praised PHDEC’s role in driving innovation and quality in the mango sector. Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana, Vice Chancellor of MNSUAM, lauded the initiative, stating that mango bagging has enhanced Pakistan’s reputation in global horticulture markets.

Through its multi-faceted support system—including technical guidance, market linkages, and infrastructure development—PHDEC is paving the way for Pakistani mangoes to dominate premium export markets, increase farmer incomes, and fuel sustainable growth in the country’s horticulture sector.