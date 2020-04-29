Manitoba Latest Canadian Province to Begin Rolling Back COVID-19 Restrictions - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Canadian province of Manitoba will begin phasing out some of the restrictions implemented to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday.

Manitoba is the latest Canadian province to announce or begin plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions following New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Quebec.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that as of Monday, May 4, a number of non-essential businesses will be able to open their doors," Pallister said.

The premier noted that elective surgeries will resume in Manitoba on Monday and so-called "non-essential" medical establishments such as dentists and orthodontic clinics will be allowed to reopen their doors as well.

Pallister said retail stores, some personal services - hair salons, among others - are also scheduled to reopen on Monday.

In addition, some of the restrictions on outdoor spaces, including golf courses, parks, campgrounds, and restaurant patios will also be lifted, the premier added.

Despite the announcement, Pallister said certain restrictive measures such as physical distancing and a cap on mass gatherings of up to ten people will remain in place.

On March 21, Manitoba declared a state of emergency and has largely been on lockdown since.