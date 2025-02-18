Mansooba-e-Amal 'APP' launched for participatory planning & governance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The launching ceremony of the Mansooba-e-Amal 'APP' for participatory planning and governance was held here on Tuesday.

Dr. Amber Ali Khan, Secretary of the Local Government, Election, and Rural Development Department, formally inaugurated the Mansooba-e-Amal mobile application.

The event was attended by Maritta Schleyer, Head of the EHS Project, as well as representatives from the health, education, and local government departments, along with community members.

This innovative mobile application as part of GIZ-supported initiative, implemented by IMSciences-HRDC.

This 'APP' enhances communication between community members with relevant VCs/NCs. The 'APP' also facilitates the citizens for submission of suggestions / feedback, as well as complaint registration and tracking.