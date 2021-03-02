UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manufacturing Industry Contributes To Turkey's GDP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:54 PM

Manufacturing industry contributes to Turkey's GDP

The manufacturing industry was the biggest contributor to Turkey's GDP performance last year, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Tuesday. Turkey continues to grow with production led by the manufacturing industry, Mustafa Varank tweeted

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The manufacturing industry was the biggest contributor to Turkey's GDP performance last year, the Turkish industry and technology minister said on Tuesday. Turkey continues to grow with production led by the manufacturing industry, Mustafa Varank tweeted.

Turkey's economy expanded 1.8% year-on-year in 2020 despite the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official figures revealed on Monday.

The country's GDP at current prices stood at 5.1 trillion Turkish liras (some $717.1 billion) last year. In the last quarter of 2020, the economy posted an annual growth rate of 5.

9%.

The minister said the manufacturing industry, which expanded 10.5% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2020, was the biggest contributor to the country's GDP growth rate during the October-December period. Varank also said the rise in the production activities reflects on the employment side, adding: "The number of employees in the manufacturing industry rose by 325,000 in December 2020, up by 8.6% to 4.1 million compared to the same month previous year."Over the same period, machinery and equipment investments increased by 38.7%, which shows the manufacturing industry will continue to expand in the coming period, Varank stressed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Turkey Same December 2020 From Industry Billion Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Suqia UAE&#039; a great supporter of UAE’s ..

25 minutes ago

More space and privacy for Emirates Economy Class ..

30 minutes ago

Doha plans to increase jobs for Pakistanis: Qatari ..

41 minutes ago

India in Talks With Russia's Novatek on Long-Term ..

1 minute ago

Moscow to Respond to Possible US Sanctions Against ..

15 minutes ago

Govt committed to implement laws protecting women ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.