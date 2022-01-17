UrduPoint.com

Manufacturing Share In Economy Constantly Falling: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Manufacturing share in economy constantly falling: Mian Zahid Hussain

Capital diverting to non-productive sectors since decades

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said the share of manufacturing in the national economy is steadily declining which is creating serious problems.


A large portion of capital is going to non-productive sectors, which is benefiting a few while affecting the economy and masses, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that improved production, exports, and employment opportunities will remain a distant dream unless manufacturing is made more profitable than other sectors.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that investment in manufacturing can be lured to reduce dependence on imports, cut the deficit and tackle unemployment through proper intervention.
He noted that the share of manufacturing in GDP has been declining by an average of 0.

1 percent every year for decades.

Manufacturing accounted for 15 percent of the GDP in 90s, which has now fallen to 11 percent and is declining further.
The mini-budget will hit the manufacturing sector hard and shrink its volume if the system of refunds is not improved without further delay, he warned.


Mian Zahid Hussain further said that too much dependence on imports in absence of good manufacturing leads to a trade deficit and if the trade deficit continues to rise, then the balance of payments deteriorates, which results in debt.
The situation has reached the point that every government that comes to power has to start its tenure with the IMF program.

The government borrows and announces that this is the last loan but soon it has to borrow again to save the country from bankruptcy.
The country that cannot control its spending and violates financial discipline invite IMF to rule it, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Loan IMF Exports Business Alliance All From Government Share Employment

Recent Stories

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition ..

Special Ministerial Committee reviews extradition treaty b/w Pakistan, UK

2 minutes ago
 China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites cat ..

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

5 minutes ago
 Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Bo ..

Poland Expects Provocations From Belarus During Border Wall Construction - Secur ..

5 minutes ago
 Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on roa ..

Motorway Police organizes awareness seminar on road safety

5 minutes ago
 KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned

8 minutes ago
 2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

2000 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.