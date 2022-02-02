Russia and China are preparing a number of agreements in the gas sector ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to China on February 4, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Russia and China are preparing a number of agreements in the gas sector ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to China on February 4, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Many agreements are being prepared in the gas sector, which of them will be signed, I can't say yet. But it is obvious that the visit will mean a further step in the development of cooperation in the gas sector," Ushakov told reporters.