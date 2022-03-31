March 31st as last date for renewal of ICCI membership

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday asked all its members, who could not renew their membership as yet, to get their membership renewed by March 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday asked all its members, who could not renew their membership as yet, to get their membership renewed by March 31.

In a press release, it said that the renewal of membership of� ICCI for the year 2022-23 is in full swing.

ICCI had already intimated its members through letters, emails, WhatsApp and SMS about the renewal of membership which will expire on March 31.

The ICCI office will remain open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on 31st March 2022 to facilitate the members for the renewal of membership.