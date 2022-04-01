UrduPoint.com

March Inflation In Netherlands Strongest In Almost 50 Years - Official Figures

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:36 PM

March Inflation in Netherlands Strongest in Almost 50 Years - Official Figures

Consumer prices in the Netherlands were up 11.9% in March, the highest increase since the 1970s oil crisis, according to provisional estimates out Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Consumer prices in the Netherlands were up 11.9% in March, the highest increase since the 1970s oil crisis, according to provisional estimates out Friday.

Statistics Netherlands, which calculates the European harmonized consumer price index (HICP), estimated the year-on-year HICP change in domestic inflation in February at 7.3%, up from the pre-fuel crisis 1.

4% posted last July.

Inflation in the fifth largest EU economy has been rising steadily since last summer after fuel prices began to soar, with housing, water and energy having the biggest upward effect, followed by transport, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Inflation in the Euro Area rose to 5.8% in February from the previous month, the highest inflation rate ever recorded in the 19-nation single Currency zone.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Oil Price Netherlands Euro February March July From Housing

Recent Stories

Cavusoglu Says Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Dest ..

Cavusoglu Says Harsh Sanctions Against Russia Destroy Forecasts on Global Econom ..

10 seconds ago
 US CG visits northern parts of Sindh to promote ti ..

US CG visits northern parts of Sindh to promote ties

12 seconds ago
 Rs 1.56m cheques distributed among deserving Chris ..

Rs 1.56m cheques distributed among deserving Christians

13 seconds ago
 Construction of service areas for pilgrims approve ..

Construction of service areas for pilgrims approved

15 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 5 North Korean Entities - Treasury Dept.

4 minutes ago
 22 professional beggars held during crackdown

22 professional beggars held during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.