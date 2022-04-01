March Inflation in Netherlands Strongest in Almost 50 Years - Official Figures

Consumer prices in the Netherlands were up 11.9% in March, the highest increase since the 1970s oil crisis, according to provisional estimates out Friday

Statistics Netherlands, which calculates the European harmonized consumer price index (HICP), estimated the year-on-year HICP change in domestic inflation in February at 7.3%, up from the pre-fuel crisis 1.

4% posted last July.

Inflation in the fifth largest EU economy has been rising steadily since last summer after fuel prices began to soar, with housing, water and energy having the biggest upward effect, followed by transport, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Inflation in the Euro Area rose to 5.8% in February from the previous month, the highest inflation rate ever recorded in the 19-nation single Currency zone.