March Inflation in Spain Hits 37-Year Record of 9.8% - Statistics Institute

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Inflation in Spain reached 9.8% in March, setting a 37-year record, as prices for energy and food went up worldwide due to the impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and Western sanctions, the National Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday.

"The annual change in the flash estimate of the CPI (Consumer price Index) stands at 9.8% in March, more than two points above the registered in February," the institute said.

According to the statistics office, the increase marks the highest figure since May 1985.

The prices have been rising for the majority of items, including electricity, motor fuel, food and soft drinks, the institute noted.

The Spanish statistics office will release the final data for March on April 13.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. The Western sanctions has had a massive impact on food and energy prices and supplies worldwide.