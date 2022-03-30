UrduPoint.com

March Inflation In Spain Hits 37-Year Record Of 9.8% - Statistics Institute

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

March Inflation in Spain Hits 37-Year Record of 9.8% - Statistics Institute

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Inflation in Spain reached 9.8% in March, setting a 37-year record, as prices for energy and food went up worldwide due to the impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine and Western sanctions, the National Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday.

"The annual change in the flash estimate of the CPI (Consumer price Index) stands at 9.8% in March, more than two points above the registered in February," the institute said.

According to the statistics office, the increase marks the highest figure since May 1985.

The prices have been rising for the majority of items, including electricity, motor fuel, food and soft drinks, the institute noted.

The Spanish statistics office will release the final data for March on April 13.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. The Western sanctions has had a massive impact on food and energy prices and supplies worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Price Spain February March April May From

Recent Stories

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu s ..

Philippines calls for vigilance against bird flu spread

8 minutes ago
 Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

Man dies in road mishap in muzaffargarh

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone stocks slide, as Germany slashes growth o ..

Eurozone stocks slide, as Germany slashes growth outlook

8 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy calls on DRC to strengthen governanc ..

Chinese envoy calls on DRC to strengthen governance

10 minutes ago
 Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astr ..

Soyuz Capsule With 2 Russian Cosmonauts, 1 US Astronaut Aboard Lands in Kazakhst ..

10 minutes ago
 Consultations on Yemen Conflict Begin in Saudi Ara ..

Consultations on Yemen Conflict Begin in Saudi Arabia Without Houthis, Yemeni Le ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.