Maritme Affairs to initiate training programmes for locals in shipping field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) will initiate training programmes for the local shipping agent of Balochistan, particularly Gwadar city to enhance their professional capabilities.

Federal Minister for MoMA Ali Haider Zaidi informed Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs in a meeting held here at Parliament House on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson of the committee Senator Nuzhat Sadiq. Members of the committee including Senator Sitara Ayaz and Senator Kauda Babar also attended the meeting.

The Federal minister speaking on the public petition regarding protection of local service providers at Gwadar Port said that government would always prefer locals and people of Balochistan would be given priority.

He said that it was very important to produce maximum trained youth in maritime affairs. He said that he would also talk with Balochistan government to initiate the training programme.

He said that the ministry had resolved number of longstanding issues which was pending from last 20 years.

Responding a question regarding solar panels, he said that solar panels would be distributed among the deserving people of Gwadar city.

He said that in this regard survey was underway to make it more transparent.

The Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) informed the committee that efforts underway to fully functionalise Gwadar Port which would create more job opportunities for the locals.

He said that GPA believed in equal opportunity and performance and would continue its efforts to prefer local service providers.

The committee was also informed that Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute was also being set up at Gwadar. The project was fully funded by China and its ground breaking was held recently.

The committee was also briefed regarding the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) proposed by the ministry of Maritime Affairs for the financial year 2020-21.