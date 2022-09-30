Mariyyam Iqbal elected Chairperson of Handicrafts Association

Mariyyam Iqbal has been elected Chairperson of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, KP Chamber, with Younas Khan and Mohsin Iqbal elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the association respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Mariyyam Iqbal has been elected Chairperson of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, KP Chamber, with Younas Khan and Mohsin Iqbal elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of the association respectively, According a press release issued here on Friday, the newly-elected chairperson of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, Mariyyam Iqbal said that the basic objective of the organization was the encouragement and promotion of skilled women and men and resolution of their problems.

She said that the association would also work for the marketing of the local handicrafts in national and international markets and holding exhibitions and award distributions in their honour.