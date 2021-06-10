UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Capitalization Of PSX Increased 20.09 %: PES

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Market Capitalization of PSX increased 20.09 %: PES

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The market capitalization of the psx increased by 20.9 percent during July-March 2021 as compared to last year, according to Pakistan Economic Survey (PES).

The survey said that demand for stocks of Technology and Communication (T&C) sector spurred in the current pandemic.

Work from home model accelerated the digital revolution. In addition, the listing of TPL Trakker also increased the market capitalization T&C.

Prime minister's construction package has clearly boosted demand for Engineering and Cement sectors.

The share price of Lucky Cement has jumped by 70 percent since 1st July 2020. The Engineering sector witnessed an IPO this year of Agha Steel Industries that may have contributed to its growth.

The benchmark KSE-100 index improved from 34,889.41 points to 44262.35 points, during the period of July 2020 to April 2021 as compared to last year survey added.

During this time, the Index closed at its highest point of 46,933.

63 on February 3, 2021, before the third wave of COVID-19 dragged it down. As of April 30, 2021, number of listed companies stood at 532, with total market capitalization of Rs 7,718 billion.

The turnover in shares reached its peak in January 2021, indicating that investors were actively investing in the market.

The market activity slowed down after February 2021as the third wave of COVID-19 intensified.

The distinguishing feature of this year is the significant number of IPOs that took place.

It implies that companies are confident about business prospects.

The average daily shares volume has been higher this year compared to previous year, suggesting that more buyers and sellers are there in the market which makes it is easier and faster to execute a trade. On 27th May 2021, PSX witnessed an all-time high daily trading volume with 2.21 billion shares traded in a single session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Price January February April May July Stocks 2020 Market From Share TPL Corp Limited Lucky Cement Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

39 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

43 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.