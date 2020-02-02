Market Committee to deliver essential items to households on official rates

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The Market Committee Islamabad has decided to provide free delivery service of essential commodities, fruits and vegetables to the households on notified rates.

The initiative would not only control the profiteering by shopkeepers in the Federal capital but would enable citizens to receive their order at doorstep, Chairman Market Committee, Rosh Dil Khan Hoti told APP.

The Committee in that regard has invited proposals from well reputed firms for the provision of free logistics and delivery services to the masses.

Orders would be received through mobile App (Durust Daam) or model shops at official rate list and then deliver to the customer directly through the farm or vegetable market, he added.

Interested firm may submit their proposals in the office of Market Committee at I-11/4 vegetable market by February 18.

