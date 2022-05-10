Market Exchange Rates In China -- May 10
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 01:38 PM
The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:
Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan
U.S. Dollar 100 671.34
Euro 100 708.92
Japanese Yen 100 5.
1538
Hong Kong dollar 100 85.523
British pound 100 827.90
Australian dollar 100 466.77
New Zealand dollar 100 424.05
Singapore dollar 100 482.69
Swiss franc 100 676.00
Canadian dollar 100 515.85
Malaysian Ringgit 65.273 100
Ruble 1,035.09 100
Rand 241.80 100
Korean won 18,990 100
UAE Dirham 54.705 100
Saudi Riyal 55.868 100