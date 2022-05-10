UrduPoint.com

Market Exchange Rates In China -- May 10

Market exchange rates in China -- May 10

The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) --:The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese Currency renminbi, or the Yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Tuesday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:

Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan

U.S. Dollar 100 671.34

Euro 100 708.92

Japanese Yen 100 5.

1538

Hong Kong dollar 100 85.523

British pound 100 827.90

Australian dollar 100 466.77

New Zealand dollar 100 424.05

Singapore dollar 100 482.69

Swiss franc 100 676.00

Canadian dollar 100 515.85

Malaysian Ringgit 65.273 100

Ruble 1,035.09 100

Rand 241.80 100

Korean won 18,990 100

UAE Dirham 54.705 100

Saudi Riyal 55.868 100

