Market panels to decide traders' sales tax registration: Commissioner Income Tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Inland Revenue Tariq Arbab Thursday said the market committees have been constituted and empowered to decide registration of traders under sales tax.

Talking to a delegation of trading community here at Tax House, he said the committees were formed in the light of agreement inked between FBR and central body of traders, adding that the committee would resolve disputes related to sales tax registration of shops covering an area of one thousand square feet.

The commissioner sought traders' cooperation to strengthen the tax net and informed the delegation that the government has extended date for submitting income tax returns till January 31.

He urged the trading community to convince the people to file tax returns in vital national interest and strengthening of economy.

The delegation assured their support in filing income tax returns. However, they conveyed concerns of small traders regarding point of sale system.

The commissioner explained that the new system would not affect the small traders and FBR was not intending to bring all the traders under tax net without considering the quantity of their business.

He said the market committee would remain active all the time to resolve the issues and concerns of traders.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Headquarters Ajmal Khan, President KP Trader Unity Mujibur Rehman, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar Haji Afzal and Chairman Central Organization of Traders KP Shaukat Ali.