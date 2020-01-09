UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Panels To Decide Traders' Sales Tax Registration: Commissioner Income Tax

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:58 PM

Market panels to decide traders' sales tax registration: Commissioner Income Tax

Commissioner Inland Revenue Tariq Arbab Thursday said the market committees have been constituted and empowered to decide registration of traders under sales tax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Inland Revenue Tariq Arbab Thursday said the market committees have been constituted and empowered to decide registration of traders under sales tax.

Talking to a delegation of trading community here at Tax House, he said the committees were formed in the light of agreement inked between FBR and central body of traders, adding that the committee would resolve disputes related to sales tax registration of shops covering an area of one thousand square feet.

The commissioner sought traders' cooperation to strengthen the tax net and informed the delegation that the government has extended date for submitting income tax returns till January 31.

He urged the trading community to convince the people to file tax returns in vital national interest and strengthening of economy.

The delegation assured their support in filing income tax returns. However, they conveyed concerns of small traders regarding point of sale system.

The commissioner explained that the new system would not affect the small traders and FBR was not intending to bring all the traders under tax net without considering the quantity of their business.

He said the market committee would remain active all the time to resolve the issues and concerns of traders.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Headquarters Ajmal Khan, President KP Trader Unity Mujibur Rehman, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Peshawar Haji Afzal and Chairman Central Organization of Traders KP Shaukat Ali.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Sale January FBR Market All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

ECP summons Bilawal for not submitting correct Inc ..

26 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed signs final Hope Probe piece d ..

1 minute ago

Man commits suicide after failure to provide warm ..

6 minutes ago

IRENA to launch new report on female representatio ..

31 minutes ago

Canadian Traveler Rosie Babrielle turns Muslim

43 minutes ago

ACWA Power expands its geographic footprint by ent ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.