received from markets here on Thursday, 2019 .

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Following bullion rates were

Recent Stories

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

65-member student delegation visits Parliament Hou ..

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..