Market rates of bullion in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 86,300

22K ------------ 86,100

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 73,988

GOLD 22 K--------- 73,817

GOLD 21 K--------- 73,731