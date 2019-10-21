Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 86,300
22K ------------ 86,100
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 73,988
GOLD 22 K--------- 73,817
GOLD 21 K--------- 73,731