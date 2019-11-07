Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 86,400

22K ------------ 86,200

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 74,074

GOLD 22 K--------- 73,903

GOLD 21 K--------- 73,817