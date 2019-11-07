Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 86,400
22K ------------ 86,200
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 74,074
GOLD 22 K--------- 73,903
GOLD 21 K--------- 73,817