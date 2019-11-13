Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 85,800
22K ------------ 85,600
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 73,560
GOLD 22 K--------- 73,388
GOLD 21 K--------- 73,302