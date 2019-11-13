Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 85,800

22K ------------ 85,600

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 73,560

GOLD 22 K--------- 73,388

GOLD 21 K--------- 73,302