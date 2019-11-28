Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 84,500
22K ------------ 84,300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 72,445
GOLD 22 K--------- 72,274
GOLD 21 K--------- 72,188