Market rates of bullion in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Thursday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 84,500

22K ------------ 84,300

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 72,445

GOLD 22 K--------- 72,274

GOLD 21 K--------- 72,188