Market rates of bullion in twin cities

(@imziishan)

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 84,000

22K ------------ 83,800

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 72,016

GOLD 22 K--------- 71,845

GOLD 21 K--------- 71,759