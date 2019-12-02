Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Monday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 84,000
22K ------------ 83,800
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 72,016
GOLD 22 K--------- 71,845
GOLD 21 K--------- 71,759