Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Wednesday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 85,200
22K ------------ 85,000
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 73,045
GOLD 22 K--------- 72874
GOLD 21 K--------- 72,788