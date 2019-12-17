Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday.

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 84,400

22K ------------ 84,200

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

GOLD -24 K-------- 72,359

GOLD 22 K--------- 72,188

GOLD 21 K--------- 72,102