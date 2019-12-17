Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:11 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Tuesday.
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 84,400
22K ------------ 84,200
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
GOLD -24 K-------- 72,359
GOLD 22 K--------- 72,188
GOLD 21 K--------- 72,102